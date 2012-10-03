Kouga Council recognizes long serving employees

FOUR long-serving employees of Kouga Municipality received recognition at a special Council meeting on Friday.

The employees all recently retired after serving with the municipality for more than 15 years.

Topping the list were senior foreman Sam Natal, who worked for the municipality for 46 years before his retirement on 30 November 2016, and housekeeping staffer Christina Brown, who retired on 31 January 2017 after 37 years’ service.

The other awardees were general workers Piet Dondashe (19 years) and Andrew Gasebo (16 years). Both retired on December 31, 2016.

Handing over the certificates, Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the Council appreciated the work done by these dedicated employees and that they would be missed.

“Long service has not been properly recognised by the municipality for many years. This is the first time long-serving employees receive recognition at a Council meeting.

“It is a new tradition that we are introducing as part of our efforts to boost staff morale and improve service delivery,” she said.

Sam Natal said he was grateful that he was able to serve Kouga and its people for almost five decades. A keen angler, he looks forward to spending more time next to the fishing waters and with his wife, Rosalene. They have been married for 42 years.

Christina Brown, better known as “Aunt Trien” to her colleagues, said she was looking forward to the well-deserved rest and spending time with her husband, Johnny, three children and five grandchildren.