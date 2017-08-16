Kouga Business Forum to hold interactive workshop

THE Kouga Business Forum (KBF) will hold an interactive workshop with Brand Pretorius at the FNB Building situated at 16 Newton Street in Port Elizabeth from 08:00 to 15:15 on August 22.

Pretorius is known for his business skills to turn problem businesses into profitable businesses, as well as for the best marketing programmes in the motor industry.

Specific questions and concerns by those attending, can be send to leonspreekkamer@telkomsa.net.

The cost is R850 for members and R1 000 for non-members. Snacks and a light lunch are included.

Contact KBF Manager Jannie Kruger at 061 526 5796.