Kouga and the Mighty Men to give thanks for the rain

Kouga and the Mighty Men to give thanks for the rain

Kouga and the Mighty Men to give thanks for the rain

Two prayer days, including a session arranged by the Mighty Men Eastern Cape, will take place in the Kouga region this month to give thanks for the recent rain and pray for the ongoing drought to be broken.

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the first prayer day will take place today, 5 October, from 9am at the Kouga Dam. Participants will include the municipality, Gamtoos Farmers Association, schools and churches.

The second prayer day, arranged by the Might Men Eastern Cape and Kouga municipality, will take place on Saturday, 13 October. Set to take place at the Farm Mooi Uitsig, off the R102 between Jeffreys Bay and Mondplaas, the session will start at 9am and culminate in a bring and braai from noon. Participants only need to bring along their own meat, cold drinks, salads and camping chairs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

