Kouga and Ilsfeld to focus on water security

Long term water security is set to be the focus of Kouga Municipality’s partnership with the German municipality Ilsfeld.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said a working session was held on Friday last week in Jeffreys Bay at which the two municipalities identified possible joint projects.

“Our German partners were very concerned about the ongoing drought and looming water shortages in the Kouga region.

“Of particular concern is the severity of the current drought, which can be linked to climate change.

“In order to strengthen Kouga’s capacity to deal with future drought situations, we will, therefore, be working with Ilsfeld to augment the water supply to communities,” she said.

The projects being considered, include rainwater harvesting, developing the natural springs at Kruisfontein in Humansdorp and interlinking Kouga’s bulk water supply systems.

Van Lingen said detailed project plans would now be developed by the two municipalities for implementation.

A four-man delegation from Ilsfeld, led by Mayor Thomas Knodler, was in Kouga last week to learn more about the impact of climate change on the region.

Among the places they visited were the Kouga Dam and Patensie, where farmers have had to work very smartly with their water quotas to keep their crops going.

The partnership between Kouga and Ilsfeld was initiated in October last year and forms part of a German initiative to link municipalities from that country with municipalities in Africa and South America.

The aim is to identify and implement projects with the potential to mitigate the impact of climate change.

