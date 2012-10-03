Kings stun the Sharks in Port Elizabeth

The Kings won a confrontational South African derby 35-32 against the Sharks at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

It is first time the Kings have beaten a fellow South African team.

It was a pulsating end to end encounter that went right down to the wire and saw plenty of off-the-ball scuffles.

A last-gasp try from substitute Pieter-Steyn De Wet was the perfect ending to a blockbuster Super Rugby clash and the script could not have been written any better.

The Kings certainly made a statement here as they went into the match as underdogs but ended up coming out on top against more fancied opponents.

The Sharks, meanwhile, will be disappointed to come away with no points and coach Robert du Preez will no doubt be livid to lose to their rivals.

All photos by Zane Hobson

Kings: 15 Masixole Banda, 14 Alshaun Bock, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronjé (c), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Replacements: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Chris Heiberg, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Stefaan Willemse, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Nicolaas Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (c), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 Sbu Nkosi

