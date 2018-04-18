King of the Kromme crowned in St Francis Bay

World Surfski Champion Jasper Mocke, is the new King of the Kromme for 2018.

With a time of 1 hour 32 minutes and 10 seconds, Mocke crossed the 20km event finish line first at the annual Pam Golding King of the Kromme held at St Francis Bay on Easter weekend. Securing 12 months of bragging rights, he also received R2 000 and a trophy.

Wayne Jones came second with a time of 1 hour 32 minutes and 50 seconds, narrowly beating Luke Mc Nish who claimed the third place with a time of 1 hour 32 minutes and 52 seconds.

St Francis Paddling Club members Peter King (01:36:10) and Richard Arderne (01:42:29) secured the fourth and ninth spots respectively.

Local paddler, 15-year-old Graydon Mitchley, was the first junior to cross the finish line in a time of 1 hour 41 minutes and 44 seconds – coming in at 8th place.

The first woman to cross the finish line in the 20km event was Kirstin Scott – securing a 15th place with a time of 1 hour 51 minutes and 41 seconds.

The 12km event was dominated by Neil Barrow (01:03:56), Mark Bosch (01:04:03) and Craig Dickson (01:06:25).

“Held in calm warm conditions, with a full moon high tide, some 75 paddlers headed off from Quaysyde,” says event organiser Richard Arderne from Pam Golding.

“While enjoying an incoming tide for the paddle up the river, contestants had to work hard on the way back as the tide was surging in. Some short cuts over still shallow sandbanks in less than 500mm of water, made for some very tiring sections.

“The scenery,particularly up the Geelhout, made it worthwhile. The river was full of Easter weekend boats, many pulling skiers – adding another dimension with their wake causing a few paddlers to take a swim.”

