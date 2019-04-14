Kids help to keep Kouga clean

Almost 50 Grade 7 learners from Sea Vista Primary became the first honorary ambassadors for the Keep Kouga Clean campaign last week.

The learners were officially sworn in by Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks at a fun-filled ceremony, after which they put their oaths into action by cleaning up a section of the informal settlement Zwelitsha.

Hendricks encouraged the youngsters to lead by example.

“Ambassadors are people with a very important task and I have just such a job for you. I want you to be the face of the Keep Kouga Clean campaign in your communities,” he said.

“Children are often called the leaders of tomorrow, but I believe you are the leaders of today and leaders lead by example.

“Going forward, you will not be able to step over a piece of paper lying in your path. You will need to pick it up and set an example, be it for your brothers and sisters, grandparents or the broader community.”

The Mayor further complimented the school on its beautifully clean premises, a shining example of what the whole Kouga could look like if everyone played their part.

Sea Vista principal Charles Coenraad thanked the Mayor for the “great initiative” and for launching it at their school.

“We specifically chose the Grade 7 learners for the programme so that they will spread the message even further when they go to high school next year,” Coenraad said.

The programme included a talk by Jeffreys Bay Fire Chief Marlin Sodien, who explained to the learners how keeping one’s environment clean also helped to reduce the risk of fires breaking out.

