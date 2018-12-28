Keep dogs on leashes when going to the beach

The Kouga Municipality has appealed to beachgoers who take their dogs with to the beach, to keep the animals on leashes.

This is to prevent the dogs from hurting other animals or human beings.

“Dogs can get nervous and quite unpredictable in places where there are large crowds and when they meet other dogs.” “We do not want to deny anyone from spending quality time with their animals, but we have a responsibility to ensure that public leisure areas are safe for all to enjoy,” said Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson. Dogs are not allowed on the Blue Flag beach in Jeffreys Bay.

