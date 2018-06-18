Kai Woolf wins junior title at Jordy Smith Cape Town Surf Pro

Jeffreys Bay local Kai Woolf won the Junior Women’s title at the Jordy Smith Cape Town Surf Pro in solid 1.0 to 1.6 metre waves at Big Bay in Bloubergstrand on Saturday.

For Woolf it was a fourth consecutive World Surf League (WSL) Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) victory this year, and just for good measure, the Jeffreys Bay teenager also collected a Women’s Qualifying Series (QS) crown at the opening event of the season in Port Elizabeth.

Competing in challenging overhead conditions with waves breaking over a wide lineup, Woolf hunted down the best wave of the final, a doubled-up runner that provided her with the ideal canvas on which to display her repertoire of manoeuvres for which the judges rewarded with an excellent 8.25 out of 10.

“I had a little bit of a rough start but I managed to get that 8.25,” Woolf explained. “Etienne (Venter, her coach) told me that those waves were going to double up so I stuck with it and it gave me a lot of opportunity.

Once I had gotten that I felt like I was in a good rhythm but then it was a nerve wracking last couple of minutes as the girls did not need big scores.”

Eventual runner-up Zoe Steyn (East London) added a 4.25 and third placed Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga) boosted her total with a 5.50 late in the final, but neither of them, nor fourth placed Sophie Bell (Salt Rock), could overtake Woolf.

Jordy Smith Cape Town Surf Pro pres. by O’Neill – Junior Men’s Final Results

1. Jolan Bonelli (Reunion) 10.85 points

2. Karl Steen (Durban) 9.50

3. Eduardo Motta (Brazil) 8.95

4. Max Elkington (Kommetjie) 6.75

Jordy Smith Cape Town Surf Pro pres. by O’Neill – Junior Women’s Final Results

1. Kai Woolf (Jeffreys Bay) 11.15 points

2. Zoe Steyn (East London) 8.0

3. Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga) 7.40

4. Sophie Bell (Salt Rock) 6.35

