Justice for Jayde as Panayiotou is found guilty

Christopher Panayiotou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Jayde in April 2015 by Judge Judge Dayalin Chetty.

Sentencing will take place on 17 November.

Panayiotou was also found guilty of obstruction of justice, while his co accused Sinethemba Nemembe was found guilty of murder and robbery aggravating and Zolani Sibeko was found guilty of conspiracy to murder.

Jayde, then 29 years old, was abducted outside her home in Kabega Park on 21 April 2015.

Her kidnappers took her to Rocklands, just outside Uitenhage where they savagely murdered her.

Panayiotou was arrested for her murder shortly after her funeral.

