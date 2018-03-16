Julian Wilson wins Quiksilver Pro

The first stop on the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro Gold Coast, witnessed an incredible start to the season as Lakey Peterson (USA) and Julian Wilson (AUS) claimed victory today in extraordinary conditions at Kirra on the Gold Coast of Australia.

Unpredictable performances and massive upsets shocked surfing’s biggest stage at this year’s season opener to remind the world that anything can happen on the Championship Tour.

In addition to Peterson and Wilson taking the wins today, a new generation of surfers stepped up to showcase their progression, determination, and potential.

Peterson blitzed through the competition with the goal to surpass her 2017 Roxy Pro runner-up finish.

The Californian was unstoppable as she took down two-time WSL Champion Tyler Wright (AUS) in the Quarterfinals, Malia Manuel (HAW) in the Semifinals, and Keely Andrew (AUS) in the Final.

Wilson has had a rollercoaster start to his season after injuring his shoulder in late January, then welcoming his child into the world with his wife, Ashley, last week.

The Sunshine Coast local was unsure if he would compete at this event but surprised all with the first win of the season and the fourth CT win of his career.

“This is a childhood dream come true to come down from the Sunshine Coast and win the Quiksilver Pro,” Wilson said.

“This is the closest event to home for me and watching guys win this event when I was younger is what lit the fire for me to want to be on Tour, so to win, is very special.

The Final saw the two Australians, Wilson and Adrian Buchan (AUS), punch wave-for-wave, fighting their way out of massive tubes for the win.

Wilson kicked off the heat with a fiery start, a near-perfect 9.93, by coming out of a huge barrel.

Wilson and Buchan continued to charge the Kirra sets, resulting in a close race for first. Buchan attacked back with a 6.50 and an 8.60 but was unable to overtake his compatriot.

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast Final Results:

1 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 17.43

2 – Adrian Buchan (AUS) 15.10

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 10.00 def. Tomas Hermes (BRA) 9.17

SF 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.77 def. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 11.66

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 13.50 def. Owen Wright (AUS) 2.50

QF 2: Tomas Hermes (BRA) 8.73 def. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 7.33

QF 3: Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.44 def. Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 10.00

QF 4: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 16.43 def. Michel Bourez (PYF) 12.44

For more information, check out www.worldsurfleague.com

