Breaking News
Joubertina house robber sentenced to 15 years
Drought crises deepens in Kouga
Murder/suicide in Paradise Beach
Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees sure to be a success
Load shedding starts again in South Africa
Humansdorp youngster arrested for illegal firearm
McGillivray take title at Vans Surf Pro Classic
Two men rescued in the ocean off Kromme River
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis lighthouse
Do you support land expropriation without compensation?
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Joubertina house robber sentenced to 15 years

Solid investigation by a team of dedicated detectives from the  South African Police in Joubertina ensured that 23 year old Benito Damons was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for house robbery and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The incident took place on 19 April 2018, when the accused entered a house in Wyekloof, Tweeriviere, between 09:00 and 10:00 and threatened the occupant with a knife.

Community members alerted the Police and assisted in arresting the suspect.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the swift sentencing and commended the Joubertina detectives and the Joubertina Regional Court for their comprehensive work.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive