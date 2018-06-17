Joubertina house robber sentenced to 15 years

Solid investigation by a team of dedicated detectives from the South African Police in Joubertina ensured that 23 year old Benito Damons was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for house robbery and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The incident took place on 19 April 2018, when the accused entered a house in Wyekloof, Tweeriviere, between 09:00 and 10:00 and threatened the occupant with a knife.

Community members alerted the Police and assisted in arresting the suspect.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the swift sentencing and commended the Joubertina detectives and the Joubertina Regional Court for their comprehensive work.

