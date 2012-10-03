Joshua Project targeted by criminals

Breaking News
The Joshua Project, situated in Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay was vandalised by criminals in a break in that occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, 17th Feb 2017.

In what can only be described as being vindictive, the criminals also set fire to the adjacent storage room and burnt all the surfboards and wetsuits that were housed inside.

The rest of the building was left unscathed but the loss will affect the kids who had daily surf lessons with the equipment.

The roof was extensively damaged in the process. No arrests have been made as yet and the police are still investigating.

