Jordy Smith wins at Bells Beach

South African Jordy Smith has won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach after electric performances in pumping 6 – 8 foot surf at the iconic venue in Australia.

The third stop of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, is the longest-running surf event in the world.

This year’s contest saw a competitive field of elite surfers throw down their best performances with Smith earning the right to ‘ring the Bell’ for the first time in his career.

Smith secured his sixth Championship Tour win following a series of heated match-ups against Ibelli, 2017 CT Rookie Ezekiel Lau (HAW) and 2015 WSL Champion Adriano de Souza (BRA).

The win marks Smith’s best result here at Bells, following his runner-up finish in 2016, and moves him up to World No. 2 on the Jeep Leaderboard.

“I can’t believe it – second last year and now this – it’s amazing,” Smith said.

“I was stoked to have made it into Round 4 and then every heat after that was a bonus. I tried to take it easy and not take things too seriously, as you may have been able to tell from some of my claims in the Final.

This is an absolute dream come true. I’ve been working on winning this event for 10 years now and to get it is incredible.”

An intense Final witnessed Smith and Ibelli blast huge scores as they put all on the line to win.

Smith charged with two 9-point rides for the lead. Ibelli answered back with a near-perfect 9.63 (out of a possible 10), needing a 9.25 with ten minutes left on the clock.

Smith continued to heat things up with a 9.13, raising the requirement to a 9.28.

With a 17.46 two-wave score, Ibelli was not able to defeat the South African’s commanding 18.90.

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Final Results:

1 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 18.90

2 – Caio Ibelli (BRA) 17.46

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 17.63 def. John John Florence (HAW) 17.43

SF 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.63 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 15.17

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 16.00 def. Frederico Morais (PRT) 14.50

QF 2: John John Florence (HAW) 16.70 def. Mick Fanning (AUS) 15.77

QF 3: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 18.60 def. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.66

QF 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.77 def. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 10.53

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Round 5 Results:

Heat 1: Frederico Morais (PRT) 18.10 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 13.16

Heat 2: Mick Fanning (AUS) 18.63 def. Owen Wright (AUS) 17.60

Heat 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.76 def. Joel Parkinson (AUS) 15.00

Heat 4: Adriano de Souza (BRA) 18.17 def. Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) 17.60

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 16.46, Frederico Morais (PRT) 15.50, Owen Wright (AUS) 11.43

Heat 2: John John Florence (HAW) 19.54, Mick Fanning (AUS) 18.86, Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 12.94

Heat 3: Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 16.73, Filipe Toledo (BRA) 15.67, Adriano de Souza (BRA) 14.20

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.30, Wiggolly Dantas (BRA) 14.70, Joel Parkinson (AUS) 14.50

2017 WSL Men’s Jeep Leaderboard (After Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 23,000 pts

2 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 19,200 pts

2 – Owen Wright (AUS) 19,200 pts

4 – Adriano de Souza (BRA) 14,400 pts

5 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 13,750 pts