Jordy Smith will be defending his title at Trestles

Jordy Smith will be defending his title at Trestles

Jordy Smith will be defending his title at Trestles

The world’s best surfers are just one week away from competing at Lower Trestles, located in San Clemente, California, for the Hurley Pro at Trestles.

The Hurley Pro at Trestles, Stop No. 8 of 11 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) is a crucial mid-way point in the hunt for the world surfing crown.

The 2017 Men’s WSL Title race is extremely tight at the top with less than 5,000 points separating the Top 5 on the Jeep Leaderboard and seven different event winners for the opening seven events of the season.

Jordy Smith comes into this event as both World No. 1 (for the first time since 2011) and the defending event winner.

The South African has earned great results this season, but only 950 points separate him from defending WSL Champion John John Florence (HAW).

Smith, a two-time event winner, will need to lock in another victory in his adopted home of San Clemente in order to distance himself from his fellow 2017 World Title contenders.

Surfline, official forecaster for the Hurley Pro at Trestles, are calling for:

The first few days of the waiting period look slow at this time with a small mix of southerly swells. The second half of the waiting period looks a bit more promising with potential for fun size S swells.

Hurley Pro Round 1 Match-Ups:

Heat 1: Adriano de Souza (BRA), Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Heat 2: Julian Wilson (AUS), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

Heat 3: Owen Wright (AUS), Jeremy Flores (FRA), Josh Kerr (AUS)

Heat 4: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Bede Durbidge (AUS), Ethan Ewing (AUS)

Heat 5: John John Florence (HAW), Italo Ferreira (BRA), Hiroto Ohhara (JPN)

Heat 6: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Ian Gouveia (BRA), Evan Geiselman (USA)

Heat 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Adrian Buchan (AUS), Nat Young (USA)

Heat 8: Joel Parkinson (AUS), Conner Coffin (USA), Stu Kennedy (AUS)

Heat 9: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Joan Duru (FRA), Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Heat 10: Connor O’Leary (AUS), Sebastian Zietz (HAW), Kanoa Igarashi (USA)

Heat 11: Kolohe Andino (USA), Frederico Morais (PRT), Jack Freestone (AUS)

Heat 12: Mick Fanning (AUS), Michel Bourez (PYF), Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

