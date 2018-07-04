Jordy Smith through to round 4 as a shark visits the Corona Open JBay

Jordy Smith through to round 4 as a shark visits the Corona Open JBay

The Men’s Corona Open JBay continued yesterday with the completion of Round 2 and the first four heats of Round 3 with the added drama of a shark being spotted offshore.

Jordy Smith, the lone South African left in the contest dominated proceedings with a hard fought victory over 11 x world champion Kelly Slater in round 2 and he followed this up with a victory over rookie Tomas Hermes in Round 3.

The local favorite made his intentions clear with his powerful carves against the Brazilian. Hermes will be sent home with an Equal 13th place result, while Smith marches on to Round 4.

Just before Smith’s Round 3 heat, the spotter plane saw an adult Great White shark offshore between the Kabeljous River and Lower Point.

As per protocol, the contest was stopped and the shark was monitored until it had swam past Boneyards.

The Corona Open JBay has a solid and well-planned system in case of shark incidents, including the previously mentioned Spotter Plane, three jet ski’s and a boat in the water and and a land based spotter system.

It is well thought out and decisive. The surfers are covered.

After the shark had moved on, Jordy paddled out and showed the world just how in-depth and innate his knowledge of Supertubes is.

Jordy has two wins behind him at Supers, and a third is totally within his grasp. He dominated the heat, despite Hermes showing good form and approach throughout the day’s surfing.

“There’s nothing more I want to do this year than win this event,” said Smith.

“This is probably the best feeling I’ve had in a long time – being home. I just feel relaxed and I am okay with anything.

I am not a frontrunner this year so it is kind of nice to have all that pressure off of my shoulders. I just really enjoy being home.”

The WSL Commissioner’s Office will reconvene this morning at 7:45 a.m to reassess conditions and make the next call.

Surfline, forecast partner of the WSL, is calling for:

Medium size, overlapping SW to SSW swells will move in on Wednesday with generally favorable wind.

A larger SW to SSW swell should build through Thursday afternoon before fading on Friday.

A partially to heavily shadowed and modest size WSW/SW swell looks increasingly likely for the 8th-9th, although wind may be onshore.

Men’s Corona Open J-Bay Remaining Round 2 (H3-12) Results:

Heat 3: Michel Bourez (PYF) 12.16 def. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 11.50

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.33 def. Kelly Slater (USA) 11.74

Heat 5: Owen Wright (AUS) 14.26 def. Ian Gouveia (BRA) 14.23

Heat 6: Adrian Buchan (AUS) 13.33 def. Michael February (ZAF) 12.50

Heat 7: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 14.47 def. Keanu Asing (HAW) 10.70

Heat 8: Wade Carmichael (AUS) 16.14 def. Joan Duru (FRA) 11.34

Heat 9: Adriano de Souza (BRA) 13.80 def. Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 12.77

Heat 10: Mikey Wright (AUS) 16.17 def. Jesse Mendes (BRA) 15.26

Heat 11: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 17.16 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 13.57

Heat 12: Tomas Hermes (BRA) 14.07 def. Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 13.30

Men’s Corona Open J-Bay Round 3 (H1-4) Results:

Heat 1: Joel Parkinson (AUS) 16.87 def. Michel Bourez (PYF) 15.80

Heat 2: Conner Coffin (USA) 16.57 def. Adrian Buchan (AUS) 15.30

Heat 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.07 def. Tomas Hermes (BRA) 12.63

Heat 4: Frederico Morais (PRT) 15.67 def. Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.53

Men’s Corona Open J-Bay Remaining Round 3 (H5-12) Matchups:

Heat 5: Jeremy Flores (FRA) vs. Wade Carmichael (AUS)

Heat 6: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Wiggolly Dantas (BRA)

Heat 7: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

Heat 8: Michael Rodrigues (BRA) vs. Adriano de Souza (BRA)

Heat 9: Owen Wright (AUS) vs. Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

Heat 10: Willian Cardoso (BRA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)

Heat 11: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Mikey Wright (AUS)

Heat 12: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)

The Women’s Corona Open J-Bay event window will open Friday, July 6.

