Jordy Smith makes Quarterfinals of Quiksilver Pro France

Julian Wilson and Courtney Conlogue won the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France, Stop No. 9 of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

South Africa’s Jordy Smith was eliminated in the quarterfinals and is ranked 5th in the world going into the MEO Rip Curl Pro in Portugal.

The final day of competition witnessed Wilson and Conlogue plow through a stacked field to earn their momentous wins at the 17th running of the iconic French event.

Wilson’s victory in France is his second of the season after the Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast earlier this year.

Only a month before the 2018 season opener on the Gold Coast, Wilson suffered a serious shoulder injury and it was unclear whether he would be able to compete.

The win today proves his determination and the fact that the 29-year-old is not giving up his hopes for a maiden World Title.

Wilson now strengthens his third place position with only 4,645 points separating him and World No. 1 Gabriel Medina.

Conlogue has been fighting her way back to the top following a foot injury that sidelined her for the first half of the season and the Roxy Pro victory marks a triumphant confirmation of her new-found form following a win at the Vans US Open of Surfing and a fifth-place finish at the Surf Ranch Pro.

The Championship Tour veteran, in her eighth year competing with the Top 17, claims her first-ever win in France and the eleventh of her career, pushing her up to No. 8 on the Jeep Leaderboard.

For highlights from the Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro France, visit WorldSurfLeague.com

Quiksilver Pro France Final Results:

1 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 15.34

2 – Ryan Callinan (AUS) 14.23

Quiksilver Pro France Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 15.30 def. Conner Coffin (USA) 11.43

SF 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 16.67 def. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.44

Quiksilver Pro France Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Conner Coffin (USA) 13.50 def. Adriano De Souza (BRA) 7.83

QF 2: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 15.77 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 14.03

QF 3: Julian Wilson (AUS) 15.10 def. Mikey Wright (AUS) 14.23

QF 4: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 12.44 def. Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 10.73

Quiksilver Pro France Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Conner Coffin (USA) 12.50, Jordy Smith (ZAF) 11.20, Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 10.80

Heat 2: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 18.53, Adriano De Souza (BRA) 16.50, Willian Cardoso (BRA) 12.44

Heat 3: Mikey Wright (AUS) 13.96, Gabriel Medina (BRA) 13.90, Michael Rodrigues (BRA) 6.70

Heat 4: Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 15.90, Julian Wilson (AUS) 14.10, Patrick Gudauskas (USA) 10.07

2018 WSL Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Quiksilver Pro France):

1 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 51,770 pts

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 51,450 pts

3 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 47,125 pts

4 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 33,490 pts

5 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 32,020 pts

Roxy Pro France Final Results:

1 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 14.76

2 – Macy Callaghan (AUS) 10.96

Roxy Pro France Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 14.14 def. Carissa Moore (HAW) 13.26

SF 2: Macy Callaghan (AUS) 14.33 def. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 10.73

Roxy Pro France Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.67 def. Malia Manuel (HAW) 10.33

QF 2: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 13.50 def. Johanne Defay (FRA) 12.83

QF 3: Macy Callaghan (AUS) 13.60 def. Coco Ho (HAW) 10.87

QF 4: Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 12.83 def. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.40

2018 WSL Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Roxy Pro France):

1 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 61,175 pts

2 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 54,260 pts

3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 44,770 pts

4 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 44,235 pts

5 – Johanne Defay (FRA) 39,895 pts

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

