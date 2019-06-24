Jordy Smith comes second at Oi Rio Pro

Filipe Toledo and Sally Fitzgibbons have won the Oi Rio Pro, Stop No. 5 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

Toledo successfully repeated last year’s victory at Barrinha with dominant performances against Jordy Smith in the Final.

This is Toledo’s third win in Brazil (2015, 2018, 2019) and the eighth of his career.

“Once I get into the Quarters and Semis, it’s like something clicks in my head, especially here in Brasil,” said Toledo.

“The crowd just gets me pumped and I just want to do my best. But it’s so hard, surfing can be anybody’s game. With Jordy (Smith) you never know.

I had eighteen points, but he could’ve easily gotten two nines as well. I was tense until the last thirty seconds, but that first wave got me feeling pretty confident and I was stoked to get that one.”

Now let’s head to another of my favorite waves at Jeffreys Bay for the Corona Open JBay.”

Smith’s runner-up finish advances him one place up to No. 4 on the Jeep Leaderboard and that much closer to his maiden World Title.

Smith now returns to the Corona Open JBay as the obvious favorite in his home country of South Africa where he will now be welcomed home by his fans.

Sally Fitzgibbons’ win today is her first CT victory since 2017 and her third in Brasil (2012, 2014, 2019).

Fitzgibbon’s win vaults her to No. 1 in the world, surpassing Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) and Carissa Moore (HAW) on the Jeep Leaderboard.

Oi Rio Pro Women’s Final Results:

1 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.64

2 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.57

Oi Rio Pro Women’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 7.63 DEF. Keely Andrew (AUS) 4.40

SF 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 15.30 DEF. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 14.83

Oi Rio Pro Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 14.17 DEF. Lakey Peterson (USA) 1.20

QF 2: Keely Andrew (AUS) 7.24 DEF. Silvana Lima (BRA) 6.46

QF 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 12.33 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.04

QF 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 10.90 DEF. Courtney Conlogue (USA) 10.66

Oi Rio Pro Men’s Final Results:

1 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 18.04

2 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 8.43

Oi Rio Pro Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 16.00 DEF. Frederico Morais (PRT) 10.30

SF 2: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.06 DEF. Kolohe Andino (USA) 10.40

Oi Rio Pro Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11.00 DEF. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 7.57

QF 2: Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.17 DEF. Julian Wilson (AUS) 11.83

QF 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF) DEF. John John Florence (HAW) INJ

QF 4: Kolohe Andino (USA) 13.10 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 12.00

2019 Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (following Oi Rio Pro):

1 – Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 32,580 pts

2 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 31,175 pts

3 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 30,320 pts

4 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 26,845 pts

5 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 26,050 pts

5 – Caroline Marks (USA) 26,050 pts

2019 Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (following Oi Rio Pro):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 32,160 pts

2 – Kolohe Andino (USA) 27,760 pts

3 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 27,195 pts

4 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 26,045 pts

5 – Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 24,705 pts

