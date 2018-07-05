Jordy Smith Advances to Quarterfinals at Corona Open JBay

The Men’s Corona Open JBay completed Rounds 3 and 4 today in pumping 4-6 foot waves at the world-famous Supertubes to determine the Quarterfinalists of Stop No. 6 on the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

In an All-Star heat to open Round 4 South Africa’s Jordy Smith put in a scintillating performance of high performance surfing to grab second place behind Conner Coffin (USA) as the pair eliminated former world champion and two-time Jeffreys Bay winner Joel Parkinson (AUS) from the event.

Smith delivered the highest score of the 40 minute encounter, an excellent 8.33 out of 10, for a ride that saw the 2010 and 2011 J-Bay champ carve the wave up with powerful turns and finish with a gravity-defying close-out manoeuvre 300 metres down the rock-lined Supertubes point.

Coffin celebrated American Independence Day in style by posting two excellent rides of his own, an 8.0 and an 8.03, to squeak just 0.47 of a point ahead of Smith in the final tally while Parkinson, who announced that he will retire at the end of the year, finished his final competitive heat at Jeffreys Bay in third place.

Parkinson’s 9th place result marks his final time competing at JBay, the event that launched his career in 1999 when as a 19-year-old he won his first event.

“Those guys have become my favourite JBay surfers of the modern era, so to be against them was just an enjoyable heat,” said Parkinson.

Current Jeep ranking leader Julian Wilson (AUS) won the second Round 4 heat and he and Smith, who have adversaries since they were in their early teens, will do battle when the event resumes with the winner of the clash progressing to the semi-finals.

Defending event winner Filipe Toledo (BRA) revelled in the outstanding surf pouring through the lineup. Finding one of the largest waves of the day, Toledo produced his own special brand of magic that the judges rewarded with a near-perfect 9.50 and the heat win.

That set up an all-Brazilian quarterfinal against 2014 WSL champion Gabriel Medina, who was runner-up to an on-fire Kanoa Igarashi (JPN ).

The Japanese surfer posted the highest heat total of the event so far, 18.04 out of 20, and will take on Sebastian Zietz (HAW) in the fourth quarterfinal.

Men’s Corona Open JBay Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Conner Coffin (USA) 16.03, Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.56, Joel Parkinson (AUS) 14.20

Heat 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) 13.66, Wade Carmichael (AUS) 13.00, Frederico Morais (PRT) 12.90

Heat 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.23, Sebastian Zietz (HAW) 16.13, Adriano de Souza (BRA) 15.23

Heat 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 18.04, Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.50, Griffin Colapinto (USA) 9.50

Men’s Corona Open JBay Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Conner Coffin (USA) vs. Wade Carmichael (AUS)

QF 2: Julian Wilson (AUS) vs. Jordy Smith (ZAF)

QF 3: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Gabriel Medina (BRA)

QF 4: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

