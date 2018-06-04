Jordy finishes in 3rd position in Corona Bali Protected

Lakey Peterson (USA) and Italo Ferreira (BRA) have won the Corona Bali Protected presented by Hurley.

The final day saw incredible performances in clean waves at Keramas on Bali’s east coast, allowing the world’s best surfers to put on a show at one of the most high-performance waves on the planet.

South Africa’s Jordy Smith (ZAF) finished third overall, losing to Ferreira in their Semifinal clash.

Despite Smith posting two excellent rides, an 8.0 and an 8.93, the Brazilian overtook his South African rival with a perfect 10-point ride and then went on to win the event, defeating Michel Bourez (PYF) in the Final..

Ferreira cemented himself as a bonafide World Title contender by reclaiming the Jeep Leader Jersey and taking his second win of the 2018 season.

Ferreira held the two highest single-wave scores of the event and three of the event’s top heat totals. The goofy-footer launched and landed massive aerials, attacked the lip with precision, and threaded backhand tubes throughout to prove himself as the worthy winner of the Corona Bali Protected.

The next event on the Championship Tour is the Corona Open JBay. The worlds best surfers will be competing from 2 – 16 July in Jeffreys Bay.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the JBay Winterfest, a multi sport event that takes place every year in Jeffreys Bay.

Corona Bali Protected Women’s Final Result:

1 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 14.33

2 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 13.74

Corona Bali Protected Men’s Final Result:

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 18.87

2 – Michel Bourez (PYF) 9.83

Corona Bali Protected Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Michel Bourez (PYF) 14.27 def. Mikey Wright (AUS) 5.67

SF 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 17.13 def. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.93

2018 WSL Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Corona Bali Protected):

1 – Lakey Peterson (USA) 35,630 pts

2 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 34,235 pts

3 – Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 26,105 pts

4 – Tyler Wright (AUS) 23,460 pts

5 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 22,065 pts

2018 WSL Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Corona Bali Protected):

1 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 24,995 pts

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 22,820 pts

3 – Julian Wilson (AUS) 21,080 pts

4 – Michel Bourez (PYF) 19,375 pts

5 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 17,860 pts

