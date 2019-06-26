Breaking News
Increased water allocation for Gamtoos farmers
Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees
Concentration camps in the South African War? Here are the real facts
Photo of the day – sunrise over the sea
Plant a tree and save the future
Jordy Smith comes second at Oi Rio Pro
Jeffreys Bay to host international climate change workshop
Slade Prestwich and Bianca Buitendag Claim Victory at Vic Bay Classic
NSRI issue warning due to passing cold front
No need to change SARB – capitalism’s doing fine in reducing unemployment
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay humansdorp lentefees
Join Women’s Fit Fest this August at the Lentefees

Jeffreys Bay – The Kouga Humansdorp Lentefees, in conjunction with Biokineticist Anzerie Harper, is set to present a Women’s Fit Fest – a first for the region.

Activities include a 90 minute fitness event, keynote speakers, and hydration stations powered by Powerade Zero and Aqua Spa.

Tickets for the Fit Fest cost R110 per person, while entry to the Fit Fest and 5km Farm Run or Fit Fest and 10km Farm Run will be R120 and R150 respectively.

Tickets include admission to the Lentefees on Saturday, August 31.

Enter online at www.quicket.co.za from Monday, June 17. Tickets are also available at Nico Malan High School in Humansdorp.

The first 100 online entrants will receive a goodie bag.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive