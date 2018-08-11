Join Wheelchair Wednesday and change a life

Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks will be spending four hours in a wheelchair to change a life this August.

The Mayor, Mayoral Committee and Speaker will be among the participants in Kouga’s first Wheelchair Wednesday campaign, set to launch from the Spar complex in Jeffreys Bay on August 29.

The campaign is being driven locally by the Kouga branch of the Association for the Physically Disabled (APD) on behalf of APD Nelson Mandela Bay, who initiated the concept six years ago.

Hendricks said Wheelchair Wednesday challenged able-bodies persons to spend four hours in a wheelchair, with their legs bound, during which they must complete a number of everyday tasks.

Typical tasks include using an ATM, visiting public places such as the Post Office or police station, and using public ablution facilities.

The Mayor thanked APD for extending the campaign to Kouga.

“We want to make Kouga a place where everyone feels valued and at ease.

“We look forward to learning how the local public and private sectors, as well as our communities at large, can go about ensuring greater accessibilty for persons with disabilities.”

APD spokesperson Jakkie Pieters said the campaign was launched to deepen people’s understanding of what it is like to be in a wheelchair and to raise awareness of ways in which accessibilty can be improved for them.

It is also used to collect funds for APD’s Ability Work Centres for persons with disabilities.

A total of 30 wheelchairs used in the campaign will be donated to Kouga based people who would otherwise not be able to afford one.

Pieters said the aim this year was to donate 150 wheelchairs in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga.

Hundreds of liixves have already been improved through the campaign, with a total of 668 beneficiaries receiving wheelchairs during the past years.

Entry for those who want to do the wheelchair challenge is R5 500 per person.

“In addition to having the experience of a lifetime, you will be changing someone’s life simply by participating,” the Mayor said.

“I would like to encourage our local businesses, as well as individuals or community groups who have the means, to become involved.”

To enter or for more information, contact Jakkie Pieters at 083 376 6764.

