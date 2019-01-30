Join the NSRI Junior Academy in Jeffreys Bay

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay will shortly be continuing with its Junior Academy for 13 – 15 year old boys and girls.

The Academy is into its third year of existence and is now recruiting its 2019 class. Parents are invited to bring their sons/daughters to the Station for registration on Saturday 9 February 2019 at 4pm.

Commencing with a Junior Academy was a big step forward for the Station and it is envisaged that by attracting youngsters to be trained in the many aspects of sea rescue, they will be retained to be trained as junior lifeguards or sea rescue crew upon reaching the age of 14 or 16 years respectively.

Youngsters will be trained in the basics of sea rescue work without at this stage going to sea. Basic knowledge of boats, knots, first aid, radio procedures, navigation, lifesaving and much more will be covered during approximately one-hour sessions at the Base on a Sunday afternoon from 4pm to 5.30pm during school term.

This will commence on Sunday 17 February 2019.

Parents have the opportunity with their children on Saturday 9 February at 4pm to meet the Station Commander, Rieghard Janse Van Rensburg, to see the Base and get an idea of the many practical activities their children will be involved in and to feel secure in the knowledge that their children are in safe hands.

This is a good opportunity for youngsters to learn a new skill and to build self confidence. Our unpaid volunteer crews meet every Sunday afternoon throughout the year for training.

The Base is situated on the beachfront in Diaz Rd just past the gym, behind the Library in the white MTN tower.

Please telephone/sms/whatsapp for any further information to our Admin Officer, Ken Clegg at 082 608 7187.

