John John Florence wins Bells – Jordy finishes 3rd

Courtney Conlogue (USA) and John John Florence (HAW) have won the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach , Stop No. 2 on the 2019 World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

After dominating their respective fields in picturesque 6 – 8 foot Bells, Conlogue rang the coveted Bells trophy for her third time, while Florence clinched his first Bells win.

Celebrating its 58th year running and Rip Curl’s 50th anniversary, this year’s Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach culminated in the some of the biggest conditions the event has seen since 1981.

After carrying an injury for the majority of the 2018 season was two-time WSL Champion Florence. Florence returned to competition with a bang, finishing in 3rd on the Gold Coast and now winning his maiden Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach title. Florence’s trademark power and finesse perfectly matched the huge walls of the last two days.

“It’s a surreal feeling to have won this event,” Florence said. “Especially an event like this where we started at Winki with small waves then to how big it was yesterday and then just totally perfect today. There have been so many different faces and challenges and then surfing against Filipe (Toledo) is always pretty scary.”

In addition to the conditions, the win was not without its fierce opponents as Florence overcame two-time WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) in the Quarterfinals, 2017 event winner Jordy Smith (ZAF) in the Semifinals, and Brasilian contender Filipe Toledo (BRA) in the Final. Florence’s win gives him his career’s best start to the season and he will head to the Corona Bali Protected wearing the Jeep Leader Jersey, a frightening prospect for the rest of the men’s CT.

The Corona Open JBay will be very interesting with both Florence and Jordy Smith hitting form at the same time.

Smith is a former winner of the Corona Open JBay while Florence made the final in 2016.

The Corona Open JBay forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Final Results:

1 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 15.83

2 – Malia Manuel (HAW) 14.84

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Women’s Semifinal Results:

Heat 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 14.50 DEF. Lakey Peterson (USA) 9.67

Heat 2: Malia Manuel (HAW) 9.33 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 7.80

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Final Results:

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 14.30

2 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.83

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Semifinal Results:

Heat 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 13.40 DEF. Ryan Callinan (AUS) 12.84

Heat 2: John John Florence (HAW) 16.80 DEF. Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.24

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

Heat 1: Ryan Callinan (AUS) 12.67 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 5.67

Heat 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.17 DEF. Jacob Willcox (AUS) 13.06

Heat 3: John John Florence (HAW) 16.87 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.17

Heat 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 15.23 DEF. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 8.40

2019 WSL Women’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach):

1 – Caroline Marks (USA) 16,085 points

2 – Malia Manuel (HAW) 13,885 points

3 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12,610 points

4 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 12,545 points

5 – Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 9,490 points

2019 WSL Men’s CT Jeep Leaderboard (After Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach):

1 – John John Florence (HAW) 16,085 points

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 14,745 points

3 – Jordy Smith (ZAF) 12,170 points

4 – Filipe Toledo (BRA) 11,120 points

5 – Gabriel Medina (BRA) 9,490 points

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

