Jobs in Jeffreys Bay: Metal workshop Supervisor

Vacancy: Metal Workshop Supervisor

Woodline Shade Solutions in Jeffreys Bay is a leading producer of private label parasols, supplying many top retail brands and specialising in parasols and outdoor furniture which we export to Europe and the USA.

An opportunity has now arisen for a Metal Workshop Supervisor to join our team. In a predominantly fabrication-based team we need someone with excellent leadership skills, who is dynamic and enthusiastic about the journey we are going on as a company as we strive to continuously improve our product offering.

As a Metal Workshop Supervisor, they will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day running of our metal workshop, ensuring that manufactured products are delivered on time and to our high quality standards. They will report directly to the Production Manager. Duties will include: • Give daily and weekly feedback on production

• Report on raw material shortages

• Day to day management of workshop staff

• Timesheet management

• Maintain production deadlines

• Ensure machines and tools are regularly maintained To be considered for this role, applicants must have: A trade qualification as Welder or Boilermaker is preferred. Applicant must be able give on the job training in various areas of this department. Applicant must also be able to read and understand technical drawings. 3 – 5 Years’ experience in management with supervisory or team leader experience. The ability to safely use associated machines and tools such as welders (aluminium, stainless steel and mild steel), grinders and drills. Welding – Mig and Tig welding experience is essential. Knowledge of metal fabrication and machine tool environments. Valid driver’s license. Grade 12 Certificate – please include a copy with CV application. If you are looking for a new challenge and believe you have what it takes to succeed in this role then please forward your resume along with a cover letter to: hr@woodline.co.za www.woodlineshade.com

