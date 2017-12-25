Jet-skiers rescued off Jeffreys Bay

A routine patrol by the NSRI developed into a rescue mission yesterday morning in the ocean just off Jeffreys Bay.

At 10h33, Sunday, 24th December, while we were conducting a visibility patrol along the coastline, we noticed red distress flares being shot off by two people on a jet-ski about 1.5 nautical miles off-shore off Paradise Beach, said Ernie Schmidt, NSRI Jeffreys Bay deputy station commander .

“Our sea rescue craft Eddie Beaumont responded to the scene where we found a father and son, from Gauteng, on a jet-ski that had suffered motor mechanical failure.

They were taken aboard our sea rescue craft and their jet-ski was towed ashore and once safely ashore no further assistance was required,” added Schmidt.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

