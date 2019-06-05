Jeremy Loops to play at the Corona Open JBay

After months on the road touring the globe, modern folk music hitmaker, Jeremy Loops brings it back home to present his 2019 South African tour, Golden Waves, across seven cities around the country this July.

Loops will also be playing in Jeffreys Bay on 13 July at the Vibe in the Park during the Corona Open JBay, which forms part of the JBay Winterfest.

Off the back of his US tour this April, and chart toppers ‘Gold’ and ‘Waves’ going gold, Jeremy sees it only fit to celebrate the year and kick off a live band set at some of the country’s top venues for the fans.

This will be the last live band tour in South Africa before they head back to the studio to start on the next album.

“We’ve always been a live band, which is to say when I’m writing songs, I imagine what it will be like playing them live and singing them with our fans.

This album ‘Critical As Water’ is the most personal I’ve ever written, and it’s been magical to see the songs from it connect with people the way they have, especially ‘Gold’ and ‘Waves’.

This Golden Waves Tour is as much a celebration of ‘Critical As Water’ and those two singles going gold as it is us sticking to our roots of loving live music and trying to push the envelope with it. We are really looking forward to playing in Jeffreys Bay and connecting with all the surf fans who will be in town for the Corona Open JBay” says Jeremy Loops.

His latest album Critical As Water has proved its weight in gold and carried many large local and international tours, being capped off later this year with a headline show at the 6000 capacity Brixton Academy in London.

While ‘Gold’, one of the major singles from his album ‘Critical As Water’ won ‘Best Music Video’ at the 2019 South African Music Awards, Jeremy’s already begun teasing some of his new music, with latest single My People getting heavy rotation on major streaming platforms.

Tour Dates & Venues:

Friday 5 July 2019 – Port Elizabeth – Bru Bar

Saturday 6 July 2019 – East London – C-Club

Thursday 11 July 2019 – White River – Casterbridge Barnyard

Friday 12 July 2019 – Johannesburg – Barnyard Rivonia

Saturday 13 July 2019 – Jeffreys Bay – Jbay Corona Open “Vibe in the Park”

Thursday 18 July 2019 – Johannesburg – GoodLuck Bar

Friday 19 July 2019 – Pretoria – Platteland

Saturday 20 July 2019 – Bloemfontein – Showgrounds Hall

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

