Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay woman steals stokvel money
SeekoeiRivier Wine Festival takes place tomorrow
Plenty of prizes on offer at 2018 Marina Mile
Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – on the water @ Marina Martinique
Gabriel Medina Claims Second World Title, Wins Billabong Pipe Masters
10 houses burn down in St Francis Bay
Jeffreys Bay caters for all tourists
Why the ANC itself is the chief impediment to Ramaphosa’s agenda
Security cameras, beach patrols boost holiday safety
Win 4 tickets to watch Auldfield tonight in JBay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay crime jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay woman steals stokvel money

A Jeffreys Bay woman accused of stealing stokvel money has been granted R 1 000 bail after she briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

On Thursday, 20 December 2018, Nombulelo Mxakana (38), was granted bail after she briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft and her case was remanded to Thursday, 21 January 2019 for further investigation.

Mxakana was arrested on Wednesday, 19 December 2018 on a charge of theft.

Mxakana was a treasurer of a local stokvel club at Jeffreys Bay. It is alleged that Mxakana failed to deposit members’ monthly contributions into the club bank account for the past eleven months. The missing amount is estimated to be around R91 690.

Three days before stokvel club members opened a theft case against Mxakana, her husband reported her as missing at the local police station.

Five days later, she resurfaced at Graaff Reinet, and went to the police station, where she gave reasons for her questionable disappearance.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Police would like to share the following safety tips for stokvels:

  • Members to individually deposit their monthly contributions to the club account instead of giving a club treasurer or one person to deposit collected contributions at once.
  • Members are urged to find safer and modern ways to transact, such as internet transfers or mobile banking instead of carrying large amounts of cash.
Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive