Jeffreys Bay woman steals stokvel money

A Jeffreys Bay woman accused of stealing stokvel money has been granted R 1 000 bail after she briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

On Thursday, 20 December 2018, Nombulelo Mxakana (38), was granted bail after she briefly appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of theft and her case was remanded to Thursday, 21 January 2019 for further investigation.

Mxakana was arrested on Wednesday, 19 December 2018 on a charge of theft.

Mxakana was a treasurer of a local stokvel club at Jeffreys Bay. It is alleged that Mxakana failed to deposit members’ monthly contributions into the club bank account for the past eleven months. The missing amount is estimated to be around R91 690.

Three days before stokvel club members opened a theft case against Mxakana, her husband reported her as missing at the local police station.

Five days later, she resurfaced at Graaff Reinet, and went to the police station, where she gave reasons for her questionable disappearance.

Police would like to share the following safety tips for stokvels:

Members to individually deposit their monthly contributions to the club account instead of giving a club treasurer or one person to deposit collected contributions at once.

Members are urged to find safer and modern ways to transact, such as internet transfers or mobile banking instead of carrying large amounts of cash.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

