Woman attacked and robbed in Drommedaris Street

The Jeffreys Bay Police are hunting for three men who broke into a home in Drommedaris Street, Jeffreys Bay and assaulted a woman in the early hours of Saturday morning (19 May 2018).

According to Captain Gerda Swart, the men gained access to the house at around 03:00 on Saturday morning.

The men threatened a woman, aged 53, and her male friend, 63 before assaulting the woman and hitting her over the head with an unknown object.

The thugs then took an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and clothing before fleeing the scene on foot.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she received medical treatment.

Swart said police were investigating a case of house robbery. No arrests had been made as yet.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

