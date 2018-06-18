Jeffreys Bay wins Town of the Year

Jeffreys Bay has been announced as the Kwela Town of the Year for 2018.

The sheer magnificence of what Jeffreys Bay has to offer tourists and locals alike ensured a win for the Eastern Cape coastal town, which will receive R 1 million worth of free television advertising.

From being home to Supertubes, the worlds best wave and venue of the Corona Open JBay to the endless beaches that attract visitors from all over the world, Jeffreys Bay has it all.

Marina Martinique is the home of open water swimming in South Africa with the annual South African Open Water swim champs set to take place in the Marina’s salt water canals until 2020.

Unique dining experiences are also on offer in Jeffreys Bay with Awethu driving township tourism in the once quiet coastal village.

Jeffreys Bay is also home to the South African surf industry, with factory shops forming a key component of the retail industry in the town.

Winning the award is in memory of the late Elza Van Lingen, the former Mayor of Kouga who drove the Town of the Year initiative. Sadly ELza succumbed to cancer shortly after the filming of the Town of the Year segment.

