Jeffreys Bay wins Eastern Cape Town of the Year

From being the home of the perfect wave and the headquarters of open water swimming in South Africa as well as its endless golden beaches, Jeffreys Bay is a worthy winner of the Kwela Eastern Cape Town of the Year.

The popular seaside town was announced the winner of the Eastern Cape by Kwela.

The other two provincial finalists were Rhodes and Lady Grey.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said winning the provincial round was a great achievement for the region.

“The national finals will be taking place from 27 May to 1 June once all nine provincial winners have been announced.

“People will be able to vote for their favourite finalist by sms during that week. The town that receives the most sms’s will be crowned South Africa’s Town of the Year.”

The provincial winners are revealed weekly on Sundays at 6pm on Kyknet. Five of the nine national finalists have thus far been announced.

Hendricks said the municipality had taken hands with the Kouga Business Forum, Dorp van Drome and Jeffreys Bay Tourism to encourage as many people as possible to vote for Jeffreys Bay.

A pledge evening was also held last week at which local businesses and other stakeholder groups were invited to join the campaign.

“The response was incredible and we would like to thank everyone for their support,” said Business Forum chairman Joe Ferreira.

“We will be going all out to promote Jeffreys Bay’s bid to win nationally. We want to get everyone on board.”

He said winning the national title would be a great economic boost for Jeffreys Bay and the whole Kouga region.

“The national winner will receive free publicity on national TV to the tune of R1-million while Kwêla will also host a massive festival, featuring top entertainers, in the winning town in September.”

He said the focus of the competition was on the people of the town and the spirit of unity.

“Every town has its potholes and problems. That’s not what the Kwêla competition is about. It’s about the vibe of the town and its people,” he said.

Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman said the campaign was one of the last projects the late Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen had been working on.

“She brought together the team that won the provincial round. Jeffreys Bay’s win was a tribute to her.”

Anyone who would like to get involved in the campaign can contact the Business Forum on office@kougabusinessforum.com

