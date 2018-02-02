Jeffreys Bay teenagers wanted for Sea Rescue introduction

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay is recruiting youngsters for the 2018 Junior Academy programme which commences on 11 February.

Boys and girls age 13 to 15 are invited to join for an interesting year of sea rescue activity.

The programme runs on Sunday afternoons from 4:00 pm to 5.30 pm during school term.

Youngsters will be exposed to a wide variety of topics which they would not necessarily get in formal schooling.

As they are under 16, they will not be going to sea, except on one of the Sundays when weather and conditions permit.

A highlight for them is a cruise around our Bay with the Station Commander, Rieghard Janse van Rensburg.

The programme covers aspects such as boating knowledge, nautical terminology, navigation, first aid, being water wise, rip currents, fire and much more.

Classes are held at the NSRI Base training room and are less formal than schooling and should be a fun experience.

The programme will increase self-confidence and provides the opportunity to move on to become a junior crew trainee upon reaching the age of 16.

The NSRI be running a short workshop for parents on Saturday 3 February from 11:00 to 12.30. If you are interested, please come along with your youngster.

The Base is behind the Jeffreys Bay library in Diaz road, in the white MTN cell phone tower.

For further information please phone Ken Clegg, Junior Academy Co-ordinator on 082 608 7187



