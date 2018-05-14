Jeffreys Bay residents can register for free basic services

Jeffreys Bay residents will be able to register for free basic services from Kouga Municipality from today until June 7.

Free basic services (Equitable Shares) are available to households with a combined monthly income of about R3 400 (twice the state pension).

Those who are registered, receive 50kwh electricity plus the basic charge for free, 12kl water plus the basic charge for free, free refuse removal and free sewerage (based on 12kl water consumption).

They also do not pay the Environmental Management Fee (EMF) levy and rates for an additional R85 000 on their properties.

Finance Portfolio Councillor Brenton Williams said the Jeffreys Bay registration would start at the Newton Hall from May 14 to 17 for residents from Kabeljous, Wavecrest, C-Place and JBay Central (wards 3, 8 and 11).

From May 21 May to 24 residents from Paradise Beach (ward 12) and Aston Bay (ward 14) will have the opportunity to register at the Aston Bay Community Hall.

The drive then moves to the Pellsrus Hall from May 28 to 31 for residents from Pellsrus and Tokyo Sexwale (ward 2) and concludes the following week, from June 4 to 7, at the same venue for households from Ocean View and Mandela Bay (ward 14).

Williams said all applicants are required to complete the application form personally.

“Those who are already registered also need to re-register during this time to continue receiving these benefits,” he said.

