Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay opening of season in pictures
Jeffreys Bay regulates car guards
New coffee shop in St Francis Bay
Feast of Firsts for opening of season in Jeffreys Bay
Kouga leads the way – receives another unqualified audit
Do you know these people who stole the NSRI pink buoy?
Business Forum appoints new administrator
Two JBay surfers in top 100 in the world
Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis
Safety tips when visiting the beach this summer
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay regulates car guards

With the festive season in full swing, Kouga Municipality has redoubled its efforts to clamp down on illegal car guards operating at the main beachfront and Central Business District (CBD) of Jeffreys Bay.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said a total of 25 car guards were trained and vetted by the police.

“These are the ‘preferred’ car guards. We would like to encourage locals and holiday-makers to support only them, so that we can eliminate those who tend to be more of a nuisance than helpful.”

The uniform of the preferred car guards consists of a black bomber vest, with a round lime reflector line in the middle and the words ‘Kouga Car Guard’ written on it.

Benson said car break-ins tended to increase over the holiday season.

“To minimise the risk we cannot afford having everyone calling themselves ‘car guards’ and having easy access to people’s vehicles and other valuables.

“While the ‘preferred’ car guards will continue operating independently and are not officially employed by the municipality, there will be better coordination and they will be strictly monitored,” he said.

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter and for more information.

He encouraged motorists to make use of the vetted guards to avoid the risk of disappointment and loss.

“This is not a strategy to prevent people from making an income. It is about the safety of motorists and their belongings.”

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive