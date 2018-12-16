Jeffreys Bay regulates car guards

With the festive season in full swing, Kouga Municipality has redoubled its efforts to clamp down on illegal car guards operating at the main beachfront and Central Business District (CBD) of Jeffreys Bay.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said a total of 25 car guards were trained and vetted by the police.

“These are the ‘preferred’ car guards. We would like to encourage locals and holiday-makers to support only them, so that we can eliminate those who tend to be more of a nuisance than helpful.”

The uniform of the preferred car guards consists of a black bomber vest, with a round lime reflector line in the middle and the words ‘Kouga Car Guard’ written on it.

Benson said car break-ins tended to increase over the holiday season.

“To minimise the risk we cannot afford having everyone calling themselves ‘car guards’ and having easy access to people’s vehicles and other valuables.

“While the ‘preferred’ car guards will continue operating independently and are not officially employed by the municipality, there will be better coordination and they will be strictly monitored,” he said.

He encouraged motorists to make use of the vetted guards to avoid the risk of disappointment and loss.

“This is not a strategy to prevent people from making an income. It is about the safety of motorists and their belongings.”

