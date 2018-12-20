Breaking News
Plenty of prizes on offer at 2018 Marina Mile
Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – on the water @ Marina Martinique
Gabriel Medina Claims Second World Title, Wins Billabong Pipe Masters
10 houses burn down in St Francis Bay
Jeffreys Bay caters for all tourists
Why the ANC itself is the chief impediment to Ramaphosa’s agenda
Security cameras, beach patrols boost holiday safety
Win 4 tickets to watch Auldfield tonight in JBay
Manhunt launched after robbery on farm leaves two dead
Jeffreys Bay opening of season in pictures
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay marina martinique property for sale
Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – on the water @ Marina Martinique

Price: R 1 390 000

This modern north-facing apartment is on the first floor and on the water in the secure Marina Martinique estate.

A lovely modern unit and it has vinyl floors and shutters.

Enjoy the beautiful views from the patio while having a braai on a balmy evening.

The accommodation consists of two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, an open plan living, dining and a good size kitchen area.

The loft area can be a second lounge or a 3rd bedroom or a study, the opportunities are endless.

This is the perfect holiday lock-up and go unit, or great for investment.

The Marina is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. Surrounded by 7.5km of salt water, the Marina is the perfect place to live or holiday.

It is also one of the premier open water swim venues in the world and host of the annual Marina Mile

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter and for more information.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive