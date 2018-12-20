Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – on the water @ Marina Martinique

Price: R 1 390 000

This modern north-facing apartment is on the first floor and on the water in the secure Marina Martinique estate.

A lovely modern unit and it has vinyl floors and shutters.

Enjoy the beautiful views from the patio while having a braai on a balmy evening.

The accommodation consists of two large bedrooms and two bathrooms, an open plan living, dining and a good size kitchen area.

The loft area can be a second lounge or a 3rd bedroom or a study, the opportunities are endless.

This is the perfect holiday lock-up and go unit, or great for investment.

The Marina is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. Surrounded by 7.5km of salt water, the Marina is the perfect place to live or holiday.

It is also one of the premier open water swim venues in the world and host of the annual Marina Mile

