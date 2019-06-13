Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – new home in Wavecrest

Breaking News
SOLE MANDATE

Price: R 1 899 000

This newly built home has spectacular sea views in Wavecrest.

It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open plan kitchen and living room.

This lovely family home has a braai area upstairs with gorgeous permanent sea views.

Surrounded by a green belt, this property has the potential for a big, beautiful garden.

The home has a fully walled driveway and a double garage.

Fill this home with love, laugher and happy times.

Jeffreys Bay is home to the world’s best waves and hosts the annual Corona Open JBay which takes place from 9 – 22 July 2019. The Corona Open is part of the JBay Winterfest which starts on 6 July.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

