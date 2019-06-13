Jeffreys Bay Property for sale – new home in Wavecrest

SOLE MANDATE

Price: R 1 899 000

This newly built home has spectacular sea views in Wavecrest.

It has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with an open plan kitchen and living room.

This lovely family home has a braai area upstairs with gorgeous permanent sea views.

Surrounded by a green belt, this property has the potential for a big, beautiful garden.

The home has a fully walled driveway and a double garage.

Fill this home with love, laugher and happy times.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information