Jeffreys Bay Property for Sale – Marina Martinique gem
Jeffreys Bay Property for Sale – Marina Martinique gem

Price: R3 250 000

Homes in Phase 1 of the Marina are not easily available, so don’t miss out on this one.

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with modern finishes is the perfect place to lay down some roots.

Stunning kitchen with gas hob opens into a spacious living room with built in braai.

A private deck on the water makes those sundowners even more appealing.

A double automated garage completes this picture.

marina martinique property for sale jeffreys bay

Marina Martinique is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. The 7.5km of salt water canals, make it the perfect place to swim, fish and boat. The 24 hour security makes it worry free.

Jeffreys Bay is a surf town in the Eastern Cape. Fondly known as the home to Supertubes, the world’s best wave, and the original Ugg boot, Jeffreys Bay has pristine beaches and a laid back way of life.

For more information mail property@jbaynews.com

