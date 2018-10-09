Jeffreys Bay property for sale – Marina Martinique apartments

Price R 850 000 each
Top floor apartments for sale. Both of them are north facing and both overlook the canals.
2 bedrooms with built in cupboards and a separate bathroom.
Open plan kitchen and living room opening onto a covered patio with built in braai overlooking the gorgeous canals of Marina Martinique.
The Marina is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. The Marina has 7.5 km of salt water canals, perfect for swimming, boating and fishing.
Jeffreys Bay – 2018 Town of the year and home of the worlds best wave.
Email property@jbaynews.com for more information