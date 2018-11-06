Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay Property for Sale – La Caribe
Jeffreys Bay Property for Sale – La Caribe

Price: R 850 000

One sold – only one left at this price.

Top floor apartment for sale. It is north facing and overlooks the canals.

2 bedrooms with built in cupboards and a separate bathroom.

Open plan kitchen and living room opening onto a covered patio with built in braai overlooking the gorgeous canals of Marina Martinique.

The Marina is a secure estate in Jeffreys Bay. The Marina has 7.5km of salt water canals, perfect for swimming, boating and fishing.

Jeffreys Bay – 2018 Town of the year. Home to the worlds best wave.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information or fill in the form below.

