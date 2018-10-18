Jeffreys Bay property for sale – brand new house

Price: R 1 185 000

This brand new house is nearly completed. Finishing touches to the drive way and installation of the gate are currently under way to complete the house,making it ready to move in.

The modern three bedroom,two bathrooms house has stylish fittings and a well laid out kitchen is the ideal beginner home or family investment.

The garden is fully walled and there is a single garage. Close to the Fountains Mall and a short drive to the iconic Jeffreys Bay Main beach.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information.

