Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay Property for Sale – a keeper @ Marina Martinique

Price: R 3 210 000

This is a spectacular home on the water in Phase One of Marina Martinique.

With its 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this home is perfection. The kitchen has ample cupboards and a large gas hob. The lounge and dining area open onto a lovely deck with stunning canal views.

A single garage finishes off this lovely home.

It has immaculate finishes and no expense has been spared. Just move in!

The Marina is a secure Estate in Jeffreys Bay. With its 7.5km of salt water canals to swim, fish and boat. Add in 24 hour security, this is the stress free way to live that everyone should experience.

Jeffreys Bay is a coastal town in the Eastern Cape. Known as the home to the perfect wave, Jeffreys Bay has pristine beaches and perfect waves and a laid back way of life.

Email property@jbaynews.com for more information

