Breaking News
Load shedding expected until Friday
Marina Mile takes place on 30 December 2018
Petrol to drop R1.84 a litre on Wednesday
Jeffreys Bay presents Talent search competition
Gang member arrested after two bystanders were shot in Port Elizabeth
Photo of the day – Cape St Francis red tide
Steven Sawyer is the World Longboard Champion
Stage 2 load shedding for Jeffreys Bay
Yeah dude – Steve-O goes to JBay
Amazon to open data centers in South Africa
Jeffreys Bay main beach jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay presents Talent search competition

Kouga Mayor Horatio Mario Hendricks will be presenting a  Talent search competition. on 15 December at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay.

The competition is aimed to showcase talent in and around the Kouga with  singing, comedy , drama and dancing.

Amazing prices up grabs and there will be R 1000 in cash for the winner.

The winner will also have an opportunity to perform at the official opening of the season later in the day.

“If you got what it takes join us on the Main beach in Jeffreys Bay on the 15 December.

Registration is from 1pm and we looking forward to see you there,” said Mayor Hendricks.

Photo: Joey Nel

horatio hendricks kouga mayor

