Jeffreys Bay presents Talent search competition

Kouga Mayor Horatio Mario Hendricks will be presenting a Talent search competition. on 15 December at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay.

The competition is aimed to showcase talent in and around the Kouga with singing, comedy , drama and dancing.

Amazing prices up grabs and there will be R 1000 in cash for the winner.

The winner will also have an opportunity to perform at the official opening of the season later in the day.

“If you got what it takes join us on the Main beach in Jeffreys Bay on the 15 December.

Registration is from 1pm and we looking forward to see you there,” said Mayor Hendricks.

Photo: Joey Nel

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

