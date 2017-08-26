Jeffreys Bay Police recover illegal firearm – two arrested

Efforts to fight the proliferation of illegal firearms in the Jeffreys Bay yielded positive results when police recovered an unlicensed firearm with five live rounds of ammunition on Thursday morning.

“The firearm was stashed in a shack in Ocean View and two men were arrested,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

“On Thursday, at around 08:00, police received an information of a shack in Ocean View with an illegal firearm and obtained a search warrant.

“At the address, police searched and recovered an unlicensed firearm, a Rossi 38 special.”

Sergeant Nkohli said that the arrested men are aged 26 and 44 years old and will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“One of the suspects is linked to a case of house robbery and will also be charged on that case,” he added.

“A firearm will be send to the laboratory for a ballistic analysis.”

There have been a number of armed robberies in Jeffreys Bay over the past month that have occurred in both Aston Bay and Wavecrest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

