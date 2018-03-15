Jeffreys Bay Police and Kouga Municipality working well together

The Jeffreys Bay Police and the town’s Community Police Forum awarded tokens of appreciation to the Kouga municipal leadership and officials last week.

Executive Mayor Elza Lingen, Municipal Manager Charl du Plessis, the Traffic, Law Enforcement, Fire and Rescue and Disaster Management departments each received a Certificate of Appreciation from SAPS and the CPF.

At the handing over of the certificates Jeffreys Bay Station Commander Lieutenant-Colonel Makhoasa Kiviet said these were given as recognition for the municipality’s positive contribution and teamwork to help keep Jeffreys Bay a safer place during the December 2017 festive season.

“This past year we really worked well together as a team and we hope that this relationship will be strengthened and we will continue to do better in the coming seasons,” she said.

Van Lingen said the municipality was committed to working with all stakeholders in ensuring that Kouga was the best and safest place to live in and to visit.

“This past season we planned together ahead of time and we executed our plans in a coordinated fashion.

Our daily VOC (Venue Operations Centre) meetings proved effective as everyone was on par with what was happening and what the expectations were,” she said.

The Mayor said the accolades from the police and the CPF recognised the important role the municipality had to play in coordinating sector departments and stakeholders.

