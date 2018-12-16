Jeffreys Bay opening of season in pictures

Thousands of locals and holidaymakers from all over the world flocked to Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay yesterday to celebrate the opening of the season.

The weather was close to perfect and beach sports like touch rugby, soccer, netball and tennis starting the day off, with many others enjoying the water and waves of Jeffreys Bay.

As the day progressed, kids enjoyed the free gifts handed out by Kouga Municipality as well inspecting the new fire engines that were parked on the beachfront while they were at the “colouring in corner”

Local law enforcement and Traffic officials ensured everyone was safe and could simply enjoy themselves.

With so much talent on display at Dolphin Beach, Jeffreys Bay, the judges had no easy task deciding on the winner of the first Mayoral Talent Search.

Congratulations to rapper/singer Gabriel “Rhythmix” Plaatjies from Hankey, who emerged victorious.

The Moravian Brass Band entertained the crowds with soulful music that got the Christmas spirit going in Jeffreys Bay.

Father Christmas was a huge hit at opening of season and made many little hearts happy as he handed out gifts and posed for photos.

The magic show wowed the crowds at Main Beach and was one of the main draw cards during the day.

They were followed by local band Simplicity who got the crowds dancing. It was amazing to see just how multi cultural Jeffreys Bay is, with all races and cultures blending together to usher in the festive season.

The evening culminated with the much anticipated fireworks which attracted families from Jeffreys Bay and surrounding towns, as well as the thousands of holiday makers who were already saying that Jeffreys Bay is their favourite holiday destination!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

