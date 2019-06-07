Jeffreys Bay NSRI the best in South Africa

The NSRI Jeffreys Bay received the award for the Best RIB Station for 2018 at the annual NSRI general meeting and awards evening held in Durban on Friday, May 31.

Sea Rescue honoured contribution in the following categories: bravery, special service, station awards and long service awards.

“This award is dedicated to all the volunteers of NSRI Station 37 for the countless hours of serving our local community.

You are an amazing team and I am proud to be associated with you all,” says Station Commander Rieghard Janse van Rensburg.

Photo:RIEG & AD PHOTOGRAPHY

