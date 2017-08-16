Jeffreys Bay murder suspects remain behind bars

The case against three men, who allegedly robbed and killed Jeffreys Bay resident, Johan Marais, at his home in Silvertree Street, was postponed to the end of the month when they appeared briefly in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Viwe Dabhoyi, aged 37; Sibusiso Doyi, aged 26, and Khayalethu Dyindyolo, 25, were remanded in custody when the case was moved to the 28th of August to allow for further police investigations.

“It is alleged that a 62-year-old homeowner, residing in Silver Tree Road, Jeffreys Bay, heard a noise downstairs at about 02:20 on Saturday morning and he went to have a look,” said police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart.

“The owner was approached by suspect/s and a scuffle ensued. Shots were fired, allegedly by the armed suspect and the 62-year-old man was fatally wounded.”

She said that the suspects fled from the scene on foot and Jeffreys Bay Police were notified immediately.

The memorial service for Johan will be held on Friday 18 August 2017 at 14:00 at the NG Church Complex in Jeffreys Bay.