Jeffreys Bay murder accused get 25 years in prison

Damian Peters (21) was handed down a 25 year sentence for the brutal murder of Robbie Paver (23) and the attempted murder of two other victims.

The incident took place during the early hours of the morning (03:00) on 26 July 2014.

During the court proceedings it emerged that a fight broke out between the accused and a group of people in a bar in Da Gamma Road, Jeffreys Bay.

Three persons were stabbed with a knife of which one male victim, Robbie Paver, succumbed to the injuries.

Peters was arrested shortly afterwards and was convicted and sentenced to 15-years on a count of murder and five years each on two counts of attempted murder.

The investigating officer in the case was Detective Warrant Officer Francois (Scotty) Scott.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the sentence handed down by the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court and thanked the investigating officer for his relentless efforts in securing the conviction.