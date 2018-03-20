Jeffreys Bay man dies while surfing

At around 12 pm on Sunday afternoon, Jeffreys Bay local Gordon Lategan died while enjoying the surf with his family.

According to Rieghard Janse van Rensburg, the NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander, they received a call that a surfer was in difficulty.

When the NSRI arrived on scene, they found family members and other surfers had recovered the 87 year old Lategan from the water where he had been surfing with family members, when he suddenly collapsed unconscious.

Father of well known local surfers Deon and Andre Lategan, Gordon was an easy going family man.

“He died doing what he loved, on a beautiful day, naughty and full of life to the last minute,” said Deon.

“None of us have any regrets and neither would he have had.

He was a beautiful man – he loved everyone and was loved by all. He had a carefree, stress free, happy-go-lucky attitude through life which we all can learn from.”

The family is not planning any memorial service at this stage.

“We as family will say goodbye to him in our own way.

We are all a little shocked and saddened of course, and will miss him so much in the days and weeks and years ahead since he was such a huge part of all our lives, but we really are celebrating his life more than mourning,” added Deon.

RIP Gordon

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

