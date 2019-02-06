Jeffreys Bay man arrested for possession of mandrax

Jeffreys Bay Police have arrested a man in Ocean View who was in possession of mandrax.

On Monday, 04 February 2019 around 21:30, police acted on information that a man was selling illicit drugs in Harry Gwala Street, Ocean View.

Police, in possession of a search warrant, entered the house and seized 39 full mandrax tablets, 12 halves of mandrax tablets and 24 quarters of mandrax tablets with a total value of R 3 060.

The occupant of the house was arrested for possession of mandrax.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of mandrax today.

